Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

