LogicMark (LGMK) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LogicMark to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LogicMark and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark Competitors 301 1087 2264 82 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 18.95%. Given LogicMark’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LogicMark has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -58.10% -29.93% -24.82% LogicMark Competitors -304.43% -117.01% -25.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares LogicMark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.7% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LogicMark and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million -$6.93 million -0.17 LogicMark Competitors $1.21 billion $110.38 million 3.87

LogicMark’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark’s peers have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LogicMark peers beat LogicMark on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

