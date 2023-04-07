Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) versus Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Critical Analysis

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) and Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Air Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Upbound Group pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Air Lease pays out -69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Lease has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Upbound Group and Air Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88% Air Lease -4.64% 8.10% 1.89%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Lease has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Upbound Group and Air Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Air Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00

Air Lease has a consensus price target of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.28%. Given Air Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Air Lease is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Air Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upbound Group and Air Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.30 $12.36 million $0.20 115.65 Air Lease $2.32 billion 1.86 -$97.02 million ($1.15) -33.82

Upbound Group has higher revenue and earnings than Air Lease. Air Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Upbound Group beats Air Lease on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F. Udvar-Hazy in January 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

