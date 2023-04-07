Contrasting BRC (BRCC) & Its Rivals

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BRC to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -17.00% 14.15% -4.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BRC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50 BRC Competitors 177 1202 1530 30 2.48

Earnings & Valuation

BRC currently has a consensus price target of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 98.10%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 93.92%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares BRC and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.91 BRC Competitors $11.65 billion $1.72 billion 107.73

BRC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

BRC has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s peers have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRC peers beat BRC on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

