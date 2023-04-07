Critical Comparison: SAP (NYSE:SAP) versus Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 7.45% 5.48% 3.15% Paycor HCM -20.02% -0.52% -0.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

SAP has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SAP and Paycor HCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $32.53 billion 4.67 $2.41 billion $2.06 62.48 Paycor HCM $429.39 million 9.99 -$119.64 million ($0.57) -42.63

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SAP and Paycor HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 2 5 9 0 2.44 Paycor HCM 0 6 4 0 2.40

SAP presently has a consensus price target of $119.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.54%. Paycor HCM has a consensus price target of $34.08, suggesting a potential upside of 40.26%. Given Paycor HCM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than SAP.

Summary

SAP beats Paycor HCM on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The Services segment offers professional services, premium support services, implementation services for software products, and education services on the use of products. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

