West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) vs. Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Critical Analysis

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and West Pharmaceutical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 168.12% 6.19% 5.38% West Pharmaceutical Services 20.30% 26.24% 19.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westaim and West Pharmaceutical Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $10.68 million 28.46 $17.96 million $0.12 17.92 West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 8.87 $585.90 million $7.72 44.65

Analyst Recommendations

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Westaim. Westaim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Westaim and West Pharmaceutical Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A West Pharmaceutical Services 0 3 1 0 2.25

West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus price target of $291.25, suggesting a potential downside of 15.51%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Westaim.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Westaim on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as a fully integrated business, focused on the design, manufacture and automated assembly of complex devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. The company was founded by Herman O. West on July 27, 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

