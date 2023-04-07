Analysts Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) PT at $13.17

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

REV Group Price Performance

NYSE:REVG opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.32 and a beta of 1.92. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. REV Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in REV Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in REV Group by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4,975.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 509,691 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 52,613 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

