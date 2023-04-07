Analysts Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Target Price at $104.33

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

