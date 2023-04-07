Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of KSS opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $61.84.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.44%.

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Kohl’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

