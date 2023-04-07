Analysts Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $17.73

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

