Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $105.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,050. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $110.70.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

