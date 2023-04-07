StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

AEZS stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.37. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.