Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 109.06% from the company’s current price.

ABUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $466.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.25. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,722 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

