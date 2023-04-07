Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 109.06% from the company’s current price.
ABUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $466.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.25. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.14.
Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.