American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $16.25 Price Target at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $18.50 to $16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,401.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,176,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,847,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

