Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 630 ($7.82) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 550 ($6.83).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Auto Trader Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.31) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.48) to GBX 405 ($5.03) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.30) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 624.86 ($7.76).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 598.80 ($7.44) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 681 ($8.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,395.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 601.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 566.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,200.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

