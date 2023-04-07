JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 1,832

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,936 ($24.04) to GBX 1,832 ($22.75) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JET. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,450 ($18.01) to GBX 2,630 ($32.66) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Trading Down 1.8 %

LON JET opened at GBX 1,329 ($16.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 0.86. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 14.63 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 2,879 ($35.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,768.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,723.86.

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

