Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,545

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.77) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,345 ($29.12).

CCH opened at GBX 2,293 ($28.48) on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,496 ($18.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,297 ($28.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,316.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,006.58.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,944 ($24.14) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,166.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 626 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,096 and have sold 100,675 shares valued at $219,858,366. 46.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

