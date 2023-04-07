Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £130 ($161.45) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($134.13) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a £119 ($147.79) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($146.55) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £118.85 ($147.60).

AZN stock opened at £117 ($145.31) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,399 ($116.73) and a twelve month high of £128.28 ($159.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a market capitalization of £181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,842.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £110.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of £108.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($2.02) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 13,976.61%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

