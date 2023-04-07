Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,270 ($28.19) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCH. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.53) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.77) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,345 ($29.12).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,293 ($28.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,316.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,006.58. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,496 ($18.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,297 ($28.53).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,071 ($25.72) per share, with a total value of £4,266.26 ($5,298.39). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 626 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,096 and sold 100,675 shares valued at $219,858,366. Corporate insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

