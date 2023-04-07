Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.32) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.53) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.77) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,345 ($29.12).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,293 ($28.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,316.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,006.58. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,496 ($18.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,297 ($28.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($27.69), for a total value of £780,500 ($969,324.39). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 626 shares of company stock worth $1,277,096 and have sold 100,675 shares worth $219,858,366. Insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.