Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axcella Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Axcella Health Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AXLA opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its position in Axcella Health by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 29,251,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.