Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.97. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $225.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

