Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Cut by Analyst

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $9.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.