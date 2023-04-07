Altice USA, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Altice USA in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Altice USA Stock Up 1.9 %

ATUS stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.