Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPL. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$51.80.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.2 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.45. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$40.81 and a twelve month high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

About Pembina Pipeline

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 50.58%.

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.