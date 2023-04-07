Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $139.00 at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.81.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.18. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.