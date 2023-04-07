Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$35.75

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Quebecor from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.11.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$34.76 on Tuesday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$23.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

