TD Securities Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion.
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
