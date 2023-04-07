TD Securities Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Price Target to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.16 billion.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

