Laurentian Cuts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Laurentian from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cormark cut their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.50.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.92. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$13.99.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

