Reviewing Rigetti Computing (RGTI) & The Competition

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 725 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.94 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.22 billion -$4.79 million -7.53

Profitability

Rigetti Computing’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rigetti Computing and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 592 890 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus price target of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 258.66%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 76.66%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rigetti Computing competitors beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

