Contrasting Babylon (BBLN) and Its Peers

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Babylon to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Babylon has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 155 302 0 2.63

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Babylon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Babylon currently has a consensus price target of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 940.85%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 29.46%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% Babylon Competitors -129.38% -60.40% -24.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Babylon and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.19 Babylon Competitors $1.44 billion -$105.34 million -6.16

Babylon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

