CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) versus Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Financial Comparison

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CV Sciences and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $16.20 million 0.44 -$8.21 million ($0.08) -0.58 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.33) -8.15

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CV Sciences. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -50.69% -529.25% -53.04% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -85.32%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares CV Sciences and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CV Sciences has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CV Sciences and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

About CV Sciences

(Get Rating)

CV Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was founded by H. J. Cole, Michael J. Mona, Jr. and Michael J. Mona III on December 9, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.