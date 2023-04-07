Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) & Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Head-To-Head Review

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Prosperity Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $175.57 million 1.08 $27.91 million $1.49 6.74 Prosperity Bancshares $1.24 billion 4.46 $524.52 million $5.73 10.58

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Blue Ridge Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Blue Ridge Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares 15.90% 10.51% 0.96% Prosperity Bancshares 42.30% 7.97% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blue Ridge Bankshares and Prosperity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Prosperity Bancshares 1 3 4 0 2.38

Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $73.09, suggesting a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial Banking segment makes loans to and generates deposits from individuals and businesses. The Mortgage Banking segment offers general financial services. The Holding Company segment relates to investments and borrowings. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The company was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

