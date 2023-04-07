Analyzing Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) & Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Logansport Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Logansport Financial
|29.82%
|N/A
|N/A
|Wayne Savings Bancshares
|31.54%
|20.19%
|1.35%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Logansport Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Logansport Financial
|$10.74 million
|2.25
|$3.16 million
|$5.18
|7.66
|Wayne Savings Bancshares
|$28.55 million
|2.09
|$9.00 million
|$3.95
|6.86
Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk & Volatility
Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Logansport Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Logansport Financial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Wayne Savings Bancshares
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Summary
Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Logansport Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Logansport Financial
Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.
About Wayne Savings Bancshares
Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.
