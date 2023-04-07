BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Cut to $100.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOKF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

