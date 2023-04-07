Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Cut by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.14.

TSE:ELD opened at C$14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.96. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

