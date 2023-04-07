Ovintiv Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $18.30 per share.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$52.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.81. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$44.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.