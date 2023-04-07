ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ThermoGenesis’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

THMO stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $30.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.48% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

