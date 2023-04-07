Triton International Limited to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triton International in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Triton International’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. Triton International has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

