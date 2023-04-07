Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $36.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

Insider Activity at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,164.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $67,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,164.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,698 shares of company stock worth $3,353,488 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Criteo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.