Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Verano in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Verano’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.67 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Verano stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Verano has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

