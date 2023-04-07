Subsea 7 S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research note issued on Sunday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Subsea 7’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

SUBCY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.78. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

