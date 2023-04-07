Zacks Small Cap Comments on Soligenix, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Soligenix in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Soligenix’s current full-year earnings is ($7.20) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Soligenix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

