Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Surgery Partners in a research note issued on Sunday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Surgery Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of SGRY opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $63.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $672,008.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $121,339.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $672,008.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,661. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

