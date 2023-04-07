Primo Water Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primo Water in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Primo Water’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primo Water’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. CIBC downgraded Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

PRMW stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Water

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

