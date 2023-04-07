Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novan in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Novan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novan’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOVN. StockNews.com raised shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Novan Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Novan

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novan by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 75.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 985,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

