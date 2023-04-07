I-Mab Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for I-Mab in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for I-Mab’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for I-Mab’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

I-Mab stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $16.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 770.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 338,675 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

