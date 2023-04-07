Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Issued By DA Davidson

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

