Shift4 Payments, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 146.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after purchasing an additional 263,062 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.