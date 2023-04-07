Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $10.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.74. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $45.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s FY2023 earnings at $44.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $13.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $50.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $13.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $56.99 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.26 earnings per share.

CACC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $427.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 23.10 and a quick ratio of 23.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.93. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $648.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 174,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 79,225 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 140.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,290.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,643,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth approximately $6,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

